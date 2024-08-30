Platter prize supports Orchid Society



HEARTS were warmed by the recent raffle of a beautiful wooden platter crafted by the late Ken Gall of Woolgoolga.

On hearing the Woolgoolga District Orchid Society was hosting the 23rd AOC International Orchid Conference and Show in October 2025, Ken jumped at the chance to create a beautiful timber platter for the Society to raffle.



“Although Ken was far from the best of health, his generosity knew no bounds and he set about to artfully create a magical platter in Tasmanian Myrtle Beech,” Society Secretary Jennifer Lock told News Of The Area.

Ken completed the stunning platter in late June and sadly passed away in July.

“Ken was extremely generous, talented, and an exceptional human being.”

Having commenced his woodworking journey to balance the mental demands of his work in the critical health care industry, he was a genius when it came to creating exquisite timber pieces.

“He became a talented master craftsman which not only provided him with an outlet of joy but proved a means to creatively express himself.”

The raffle was drawn by Ken’s wife, Kate, on Saturday, August 17.

It was won by Maureen Flanagan of Plantations Woolgoolga who also received a gift voucher donated by Bunnings.

Woolgoolga District Orchid Society thanked Ken, through Kate.

It also thanked Plantations Community Manager Tracy Cooper for supporting the fundraising efforts of the Orchid Society.

“The generosity of the residents helped us raise just over $1000 towards our ‘big event’ in 2025.”

By Andrea FERRARI