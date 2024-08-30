Legacy Week sees Badge Day stalls around Coffs



COFFS Coast Legacy volunteers will be out and about this Legacy Week, 1 – 7 September, manning merchandise stands.

“Legacy Badge Day is our main fundraiser and will be held on Friday, 6 September,” Community Services Manager Jane Sury told News Of The Area.



“You will find us selling Legacy merchandise including badges, pens and Legacy bears at local shopping centres and street stalls in Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Bellingen, Sawtell and Dorrigo.”

Merchandise will also be available all week at Legacy’s Opportunity Shop in Scarba Street, Coffs Harbour, and at Bunnings on Saturday, 7 September.

For over a century, Legacy has kept its promise to thousands of veterans’ families; helping provide financial and social support during times of hardship and grief.

Family needs have changed considerably over the years and Legacy is adapting by providing more tailored support.

“The money kindly donated during this Legacy Week stays on the Coffs Coast and will go towards the ongoing care of our families,” Ms Sury said.

Coffs Coast Legacy currently looks after over 300 families, including 42 children, providing services like home visits, team building activities, peer support groups, education support, and holiday camps for Legacy Youth.

“We have a growing number of young military families in the region enrolled with Legacy.

“Our work focuses on relieving financial hardship, creating social and peer connections, and providing developmental opportunities.

“Many of our older Legacy widows are now in their eighties and nineties, and our aim is to provide comfort and security for these beneficiaries.

“Navigating aged care can be daunting, so Legacy is there to guide and support them through this journey.”

By Andrea FERRARI

