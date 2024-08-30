Coffs Coast stopover as IRBs head to World Championships



MEMBERS of Soldiers Beach Surf Club will re-enact an historic Inflatable Rubber Boat (IRB) trip from Sydney Harbour to Coolangatta next month, in time for the IRB World Championships.

Two IRBs and their crews will be stopping at surf life saving clubs on the Coffs Coast on Wednesday 4 September.



They will be at Sawtell around 9.30am and Corindi around 11am to refuel and swap drivers.

“In 1974, some of our Life Members, including John Fallon and Cliff Spong, did the 700 km trip in 31 hours… to show the durability and reliability of the boats,” spokesperson for the Soldiers IRB trip Kate Keys said.

“It was such an amazing and enormous effort… and it really changed the way people were rescued and the face of Surf Life Saving Australia”.

Departing on 2 September, the plan is to make the journey in four days, stopping for supplies at nine Surf Clubs along the way.

“We see it as a great way to promote inter-club relationships.

“We will be following the crews closely with our support bus and will have radio contact at all times.”

Graeme Lewis, an original crew member, will join for part of the journey.

Arriving in Coolangatta on Friday, 6 September, the plan is to have a coordinated landing “with hopefully a flotilla of other clubs meeting us.”.

The crew will be part of a presentation during the IRB World Championships.

The Norah Head-based club held a “naming of the boat” ceremony last Sunday attended by Phil Hird, an original crew member, and families of the original crew.

By Andrea FERRARI

