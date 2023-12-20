Santa to visit Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest, Pindimar and Bundabah after Christmas Carols



CHRISTMAS memories will no doubt be made and revitalised as Carols ring out at Pindimar on Saturday 23 December, calling in the jolly old elf, Santa himself, on Christmas Eve.

From 5pm, upon the shores of South Pindimar, the Pindimar-Bundabah Community Association will run a free Carols event, complete with local live music by Doug Gillespie and his many muso friends.



“We shall decorate the big Christmas tree for the kids,” Lesley Lane, from the Pindimar Bundabah Community Association (PBCA) told NOTA.

“At 6pm, Santa will arrive in his electric ‘sleigh’, and give lollies to girls and boys, there will be his little helper the ‘Nice Elf’, too.”

“It’s BYO everything, and kindly bring cash, as there are lots of raffles (and poor phone reception).”

“The PBCA Carols have gone on for well over 20 years, and are a local institution for which the committee has prepared several weeks.

“It’s just a great way for kids and adults alike to ring in Christmas, including a party until dark.”

The summer heat will not deter Santa, as he will hitch a ride atop the Pindimar/Tea Gardens Rural Fire Service (RFS) truck on Christmas Eve to deliver early Christmas lollies to kids all over the region.

The Santa Express will visit the Myall Coast towns of Pindimar, Bundabah, Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest.

“Starting from 10:30am at Pindimar North, we will take Santa through Pindimar South, then Bundabah, and back to check on Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer,” RFS Captain David Bright informed NOTA.

“Then, from 1:30pm, we will ferry Santa out to Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest, finishing up around 4:30pm, so he can get back and prepare for his trip around the world.”

Santa-seekers will be able to follow his movements via the RFS’ use of Glympse tracking app, a link to which will be provided on the Pindimar Tea Gardens RFS Facebook page on the day – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064257626389.

By Thomas O’KEEFE