Moira Parade Park to be up and running by Christmas



PARK facilities and toilet amenities at Hawks Nest’s Moira Parade Park are due to open once again to the public by Friday, 22 December, according to MidCoast Council.

The much-beleaguered toilet facilities have been shut to the public for months, ever since extreme vandalism rendered most of the internal fittings and toilet parts rendered unsafe and useless, in what can only be described as a petulant fit of impotent, misdirected rage.



In July, Council advised that, “All toilet pans, hand wash basins, toilet cisterns and pipe work were damaged, Council is filing a police report and investigating options for vandal-proof fittings and fixtures.”

More recently, Council announced, “The amenities have undergone significant repairs, and we are now just awaiting new doors that will complete the refurbishment.”

The toilet block refurbishment happily coincides with the upgrades to the outdoor play equipment, the first such in 30 years, an inclusion in Council’s 2023 Playspace Strategy.

“Council is working to have the playground and the amenities open to the public by Friday 22 December,” a spokesperson from Council.

During the November Council Community Conversations, questions were also raised about the nearby Moira Parade boat ramp, which becomes extremely busy as the only boat-launch location in Hawks Nest, the others being at Winda Woppa and Tea Gardens.

“The boat ramp is cleaned twice per year, another clean is scheduled before Christmas 2023,” Council stated.

The Playspace looks close to its visual concept, last printed in NOTA on 23 November, with its two separate structures: one for climbing and sliding, the other a novel circular multi-swing structure for several kids to enjoy at once.

By Thomas O’KEEFE