Myall Melodians Sing for Tea Gardens Grange residents



THE SOUNDS of Christmas graced the lake at Tea Gardens Grange as the choristers of the Myall Melodians sang a medley of Christmas carols to residents on Tuesday, 6 December.

A typically beautiful and mild early-summer evening backed off a 30 degree day, even a gentle breeze was welcomed by dozens of Grange residents who were serenaded by the Melodians across the lake, occupying the Clubhouse deck with live musical accompaniment.



A full catalogue of classic carols was interwoven with historical titbits, like how ‘Silent Night’ was sung during the WWI Christmas truce in 1914.

Residents joined in singing some long-time favourites, and some less traditional songs including Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’.

“It’s entertaining, sounds great, and you can bring their own chairs and sit together, or apart,” one resident commented.

The Melodians used a similar arrangement to the Carols in the Domain, with permission, and a ‘surprise’ Santa was whisked up, down, then across the lake on his tinny-sleigh by ‘Rudolph’, then alighted to give out toys to the ‘boys and girls’ on the opposite bank.

The Melodians’ well-practised harmonising and real passion was augmented by Musical Director and pianist Margaret Rowden, and they were greeted with enthusiastic rounds of genuine applause after each stellar rendition, all attendees even walked away with a songbook of over 20 carols.

“This was our first carols in three years, with COVID getting in the way,” Melodians’ Margaret Wheatley told NOTA.

“They were all happy to be back, it was probably the best one we’ve had.”

“We’ve traditionally performed at the Grange each year, but if we were asked to do elsewhere, we could.”

The Melodians hail from North Arm Cove, Pindimar, Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens, several from the Grange as well as the wider community, with 30-40 regular participants, and have also sung at Peter Sinclair Gardens, and at both ANZAC and Remembrance Day ceremonies.

“We sing in the Grange every Tuesday night for general singing and practice – but it’s more a fun night.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE