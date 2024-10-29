Sawtell’s Scott Schindler a Masters surfing World Champion



SAWTELL’S Scott Schindler has returned home as a World Champion after winning Gold in the Men’s Grand Masters (over 50) at the 2024 ISA World Masters Surfing Championship (WMSC) in El Salvador.

Finals Day provided ideal conditions, with some of the world’s best surfers over 40 competing for the top honours.

At age 53, Schindler claimed his first World Championship title.

“To win a world title is surreal,” Schindler told Surfing Australia.

“It’s a dream come true at any age and a true testament to the hard work that goes into this achievement.

“Winning for myself, the team, and Australia is a moment that will last forever.

“I want to thank Surfing Australia, my teammates, and the entire surfing community for their incredible support.

“It meant more than I can put into words.”

Schindler reserved special praise for his wife after his title win.

“She gave me space and time to support whatever it took,” Schindler said.

“I could take time to surf, train, and focus, both mentally and physically, allowing me to do whatever it took to win.

“And now we have experienced a world title together as a team, and that makes it even more special.”