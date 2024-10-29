Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



24/10/24

SATURDAY’S game was the October Monthly Medal round for the ladies, with 33 entrants including Anne Kessell, visiting us from the Forster Tuncurry Golf Club.

The strong winds presented the field with some extra challenges today, though there were some excellent scores carded. Ahead of the pack was the very consistent Robyn Keegan, followed closely by Renea Kerr who had a great round, and Margeurite Miller.

Results: Ladies Monthly Medal 18 Hole Nett Event 19/10/24

A Grade: 1st Margeurite Miller on 71 C/B; 2nd Sue Kovacs 71; 3rd Deb Matheson 75

B Grade: 1st Robyn Keegan on 69 (best score of the day); 2nd Renea Kerr 70; 3rd Tanya Sinclair 74 C/B

Place Getters (74-80): Cheryl Rose, Evelyn Potts, Dale McClure, Denise Sainty, Dawn Wiggins, Sue Campton and Roma Bernardin

Gross Winners: Division 1 Deb Matheson with 92; Division 2 Renea Kerr on 101

NTP Hole 10: Margeurite Miller

Congratulations to all of our winners today.

Tuesday’s game was the delayed Round 1 of the Ladies Club Championship for 2024. There were 48 starters across the 3 grades playing for the honours in perfect spring conditions. Some of today’s highlights included Judy Benson’s chip in from 10 metres out, for a birdie on the 10th; Sue Kovacs’ haul of 3 chip ins; Robyn Keegan’s chip in for par on the 17th and Karen Serhan on the 5th. Well played ladies!

Results: Ladies Round 1 Championship 18 Hole Nett 22/10/24

A Grade: 1st Cheryl Foster with 70 C/B (best score of the day); 2nd Marcia Smith 72; 3rd Denise Sainty 74

B Grade: 1st Trish Sattler on 70; 2nd Shaz Carter 71; 3rd Robyn Keegan 72

C Grade: 1st Christine Simmons 71 C/B; 2nd Heather McGuinn; 3rd Pauline Barham 73

Place Getters ( 76 C/B-77 C/B}: Tanya Sinclair, Barb Birmingham, Robyn Wade, Sue Kovacs, Janet Olsen, Helen Haynes, Sue Campton and Liz Ross

Gross Winners: A Grade Helen Haynes 83; B Grade Shaz Carter 99; C Grade Christine Simmons 108

NTP Hole 5: A Grade Helen Haynes; B Grade Susan Pritchard; C Grade Di Smith

The deciding round of this year’s championship will be played next Tuesday, so the best of luck to everyone playing for the top gong in 2024.

Tuesday Lady Vets 9 Hole Event

9 ladies teed off in today’s competition, and it was Marie Pegram who blew everyone out of the water with her score of 23. A very convincing win, congratulations Marie!

Results: 9 Hole Stableford 23/10/24

1st Marie Pegram 23; 2nd Jeanette Kemp 19 C/B; 3rd Ann O’Brien 19; 4th Di Lindstrom 15 C/B; 5th Pat Dodd 15 C/B

Thursday Lady Veterans

There were 42 players today who set off in calm conditions, but a gusty southerly made for some challenging shots on the more exposed holes later in the morning. Perhaps that’s why no chip ins or birdies were recorded today, and a few of our players had significant scores for all the wrong reasons if their stories were to be believed! But everyone remained cheerful as they enjoyed morning tea in the Green Room afterwards.

Results: Lady Veterans 9 Hole Event 24/10/24

1st Rosarie Mullins with -7; 2nd Dawn Gough -3; 3rd Judy Benson 1; 4th Pat Dodd 4; 5th Robyn Keegan 5

NTP Hole 3: Division 1 Marcia Smith; Division 2 Di Bowes; Division 3 Ann O’Brien

NTP Hole 16: Division 1 Denise Sainty; Division 2 Karen Serhan; Division3 Janet Patfield

By Dianne BOWES