Port Stephens councillors sworn in at first meeting of new term



THE members of the new-look Port Stephens Council swore their Oaths to Office at the first meeting of the new term on 22 October.

Newly elected Mayor Leah Anderson said councillors were ready to “hit the ground running and deliver on their priorities”.



“Having spent the last three years on Council, I know how challenging the role can be, but I also know how rewarding it can be,” Mayor Anderson said.

“I know that each and every one of our councillors wants to see the best possible outcomes for the community of Port Stephens.”

The group of ten elected councillors have been working together over the past few weeks to learn more about the foundations of Port Stephens Council.

“Our Council has almost 600 staff and delivers 60 service packages to our community – it’s a big business and there’s a lot to learn,” Mayor Anderson said.

“Over the last few weeks, the councillors and I have attended detailed induction sessions, meeting senior staff and learning more about their services.

“It’s been great to have the opportunity to set the scene and get these foundations in place,” she added.

Along with Mayor Leah Anderson, the group includes first time councillors Ben Niland, Mark

Watson, Nathan Errington and Roz Armstrong.

Councillors Giacomo Arnott, Peter Francis, Chris Doohan, Paul Le Mottee and Jason Wells return for another term.

Cr Le Mottee missed the last term of council after an issue with his nomination.

Councillor Jason Wells has been elected as Deputy Mayor for 2025, with Councillor Chris Doohan elected for 2026, Councillor Nathan Errington for 2027 and Councillor Giacomo Arnott for 2028.