What the community thinks about the Port Stephens Liveability Survey





THE 2024 Port Stephens Liveability Survey was recently distributed, so the News Of The Area asked the community for early feedback on what they think needs improving.

Responses included the following:



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Nicki, Corlette: “A bike trail that joins Taylors Beach to the rest of the bay without riding on the road.”

Ben, Nelson Bay: “It could do with a better EV charger. There’s only one at Soldiers Point and it’s not very quick. An extra one to four in Nelson Bay would be super helpful, especially for tourists.”

Tanya, Corlette: “Better parks for kids.”

Jeanette, Fingal Bay: “A waterpark for the kids.”

Chontelle, Anna Bay: “Footpaths in Anna Bay to walk to the beach.”

Paul P- Boat Harbour “Motorcycle club for the kids and families like we had in the 80’s.”

Marcia, Salamander Bay: “Elimination of fishing tackle.”

Pauline, Shoal Bay: “Ocean baths.”

Margaret, Little Beach: “The hospital needs to have better communication of response times [for] ambulances from Newcastle. The community needs to know that if an ambulance is not available, driving the patient (if possible) to Newcastle is the next best option.”

Kerri, Soldiers Point: “Planting more trees and [to] stop chopping them down.”

Helen, Corlette: “IGA/SPAR and bakery put back in the Seabreeze shopping centre.”

Nicci, Corlette: “More bike paths.”

Alana, Corlette: “A full-on proper hospital.”

Jean, Corlette: “Better roads and a road direct to Fingal.”

Ana, Salamander Bay: “More rubbish bins. It just breaks my heart when the existing ones overflow and there is rubbish everywhere and nowhere to put it.”

Michele, Fingal Bay: “Improved street lighting for personal and pedestrian safety.”

Zoe, Corlette: “Safe drivable roads.”

Jenny, Nelson Bay: “An additional exit road, even if it was a fire trail, could be helpful for the evacuation of the peninsula in an emergency.”

By Jacie WHITFIELD