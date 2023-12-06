Seaham celebrates return of Carols event



THE Seaham Christmas Carols return on Saturday December 9, organised by the Lions Club of Raymond Terrace.

Lions members are collaborating with representatives from the Seaham Park Committee, Seaham Rural Fire Service, Seaham Scouts and other community members to deliver the event.



This is a free entry community event supported by Port Stephens Council.

The Seaham Carols will run from 5:30pm at Seaham Park, Warren Road, Seaham.

Bob Findley of the Raymond Terrace Lions Club told News Of The Area, “Families are advised to bring along chairs and picnic rugs, torches and insect repellent.”

Food and drinks can be purchased from the Raymond Terrace Lions food van and Seaham Scouts drink stand.

This fun event will feature carols, games and of course Santa will be making a special appearance.

By Marian SAMPSON