Seniors’ Stories Volume 9 launched at Parliament House



SENIORS’ Stories Volume Nine was launched recently at NSW Parliament House, with many of the successful writers in attendance.

This collection of 100 stories is the ninth volume of Seniors’ Stories written by seniors from throughout NSW.



The theme of this collection is ‘Ageing and Life Lessons’ and half the successful entrants were first time contributors.

With many hundreds of stories submitted for appraisal, the stories were culled to about 135 before the task of determining the final 100 started.

Editor Colleen Parker hinted that the stories that were eventually selected were able to leave something in the mind of the reader.

“It’s just that one thing that will separate you from the rest,” said Mrs Parker.

Bulahdelah’s John Sahyoun, a contributor for Myall Coast NOTA, celebrated his fifth inclusion in this series of anthologies.

“I’ve always enjoyed writing in many different genres and I wish I had more time to write short stories,” said John.

“I’m pleased to be one of the most successful writers in this program in the state and would encourage those people with a Seniors Card to at least have a go as I think it is important to share our collective history with the upcoming generations.”

The successful stories for Volume Nine will be available as a hard copy at your local library.

For more information on this program or to view the past successful stories and events/benefits for Seniors Card holders, visit www.nsw.gov.au/commumity-services/seniors

Digital and audio copies of the stories are also available at the above site.