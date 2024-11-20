Solemn Remembrance Day commemoration held in Tea Gardens



VETERANS and civilians alike gathered at Anzac Park, Tea Gardens to commemorate Remembrance Day on Monday, 11 November, marking the 106th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War One.

“106 years ago the guns fell silent, and red poppies soon bloomed upon former battlefields,” began Terry Munright, Secretary of the Tea Gardens RSL sub-Branch.



The catafalque party from 77 Squadron Williamtown took their places of solemn reverence, watched by special guest and local Rear Admiral Peter Sinclair alongside veterans from all branches of the armed services.

The morning’s grey skies gave way to blue, ushered in by the gentle southerly breeze that also relieved the springtime humidity, and the sun began shining from 11am.

The many who came to commemorate the eleventh hour on the eleventh day included representatives from many local clubs and even student government representatives from Tea Gardens Public School, all of whom observed the ritual two-minutes silence.

The local RSL sub-Branch’s padre, Reverend Richard Goscombe, spoke poignantly about the hymn ‘Abide With Me’, which was then sung with characteristic verve by the Myall Melodians.

“They say there are no atheists on the frontline, and when each day you face could be your last, it sharpens your focus,” said Rev Goscombe.

“The hymn reminds us that all face challenges to know that the Lord is here for all those who call on him, even through memories of mates lost, loved ones never returned.”

Local poet and Vietnam veteran David Mead performed a selection of original poems that reflected on the personal impact of war.

‘The Grunt’ describes the daily ordeal of life in the infantry in Vietnam.

“Always on patrol, carrying 30-plus kilos of supplies to survive in the jungle, looking for Victor Charlie,” Mr Mead said.

“They had too many days with nothing to show for it, then suddenly tried to survive at the shout of ‘Contact!’”

‘One More Park’ referenced a forest of trees, each one planted to remember a fallen soldier, from Japan to Afghanistan, ending with a prayer, “never to see one more plaque by one more tree”.

Mr Mead’s final poem was a message to those who vandalise memorials, inspired by an experience walking the Brisbane Line years ago, noticing ugly blue graffiti.

“A product of ignorance, but which I thanked for helping me realise the memorial was still there, leading me to remember and pray,” he said.

The Commemoration of the Fallen was read by Tea Gardens RSL sub-Branch member Maurie Leembruggen.

Wreaths were laid by several local clubs and groups, including the sub-Branch, Ladies Auxiliary, and representatives of all three service branches.

The laying of the wreaths was accompanied by 77 Squadron catafalque party’s general salute, with bugler Bill Pearl, who, once again, came all the way from Sydney to play the mournful tunes.

The ‘flyover’ this time was by a lone pelican during the final minute’s silence, and the promise was affirmed by all present, “We will remember them. Lest we forget.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

