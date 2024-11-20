Great turnout for Nelson Bay’s Remembrance Day

AN impressive turnout of locals ranging from young pupils from St Philips School in Salamander Bay to some of the oldest veterans in NSW, paid their respects to Australia’s fallen during Nelson Bay’s Remembrance Day service.

The anniversary has long been significant for Australian veterans, their families and descendants.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

At 5am on 11 November 1918, three German government representatives accepted the Armistice terms presented to them by allied commander General Ferdinand Foch of the French Army.

The Armistice became effective the same day and the four-year long First World War ended.

After World War II, the Australian Government agreed to the United Kingdom’s proposal that Armistice Day be renamed Remembrance Day to commemorate those who were killed in both World Wars.

In October 1997, the then Governor-General issued a proclamation declaring 11 November Remembrance Day; a day to reflect on the sacrifice of all those who had died for Australia in wars and conflicts.

The poppy was immortalised in Lieutenant-Colonel John McRae’s poem “In Flanders Fields” from 1915, and became the enduring symbol of war for veterans.

Like everywhere else in Australia holding this ceremony, members of the public were invited to attend the Remembrance Service at the War Memorial in Apex Park, Nelson Bay.

RSL Sub-Branch President Mark Balsarini introduced the proceedings, followed by The Vale read by John Collins from Nelson Bay RSL Sub-Branch’s Welfare Office, addresses by RAAF Base Williamtown’s 3 Squadron personnel, and prayers led by the Base Padre.

After wreath laying by various local organisations and offices, The Ode was given by Mark Balsarini.

The Ode is from the poem “For the Fallen” written by Laurence Binyon in 1914.

“They shall not grow old, as we that are left grow old.

“Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning.

“We will remember them.”

The Last Post was then played over the PA system provided by local veterans Danny and Neil from Zenith Sound, followed by the all important one minute silence, used as a sign of respect and a time for reflection.

The New Zealand and Australian National Anthems rounded off the service.

By Simon EKINS