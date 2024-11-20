Wishing Tree Appeal launched in Salamander Bay



THE Christmas spirit was on display at the Salamander Shopping Centre for the launch of Kmart’s 37th annual Wishing Tree Appeal.

Together with founding partner The Salvation Army, the store is once again calling on the community’s support to help families in need.



Manager Jamie said it was “fantastic” to see so many members of the community at the launch.

“We’re pleased to have Soldiers Point Public School here and local group Seaside Singers to help… spread that awareness of giving back to the community over the Christmas period”.

Last year, the public donated over 348,000 gifts and $512,000 to the Salvation Army cause.

This year, Kmart is aiming to raise one million dollars and to collect 400,000 gifts in what is Australia’s largest and longest running gift collection drive.

Both gifts and monetary contributions are welcome in-store and online from now until Tuesday, 24 December.

After a welcome address by Jamie at last Wednesday’s event, pupils from Soldiers Point Public School delivered a beautiful vocal performance for the large crowd.

This was followed by an amazing solo clarinet performance by April Turner.

The Port Stephens ‘Seaside Singers’ then performed Christmas tunes, brightening everyone’s shopping experience.

The Seaside Singers are always on the lookout for volunteers to join the group.

Anyone interested can contact seasidesingers.com.au.

By Simon EKINS