Spectacular aerobatics a highlight of Gloucester Aero Club’s Fly-in



THE highlight of the Gloucester Aero Club’s Fly-In on 2-3 November was a spectacular display of aerobatics by club members and professional stunt pilots Paul Bennet and Glenn Graham.

The men used the occasion to practise their manoeuvres in preparation for the Barrington Coast Airshow at Taree Airport on 9 November.



The Fly-In attracted 25 aircraft from various parts of the state as well as pilots with a broad range of ages and backgrounds.

Former F18 fighter pilot and former local GP Dr Daryl Pudney, who is club secretary, demonstrated the impressive capability of his bright yellow short take-off and landing Aviat Husky.

Some of the more interesting aircraft were a number of gyrocopters, which look something like mini helicopters, with the significant difference being that their rotating wing is unpowered and spins as a result of the gyro being pushed forward by a propeller.

Similar to a helicopter, it is the rotating wing that provides lift and is designed to allow the gyro to land safely in the event of engine failure.

One of the gyro pilots was Aimee Tanner, 31, from near Newcastle.

Aimee is one of the very few female gyrocopter pilots in Australia and was introduced to gyro flying by her dad.

“[He] is now in his 70’s and has been flying gyros for about 30 years,” said Aimee.

“He used to take me for joy flights when I was a young kid and I was inspired to get my own licence. We now share our open cockpit gyro, and he is often now my passenger.

“I love being up there with the wind in my hair, where it’s so peaceful.”

Another pilot was John Bown who had flown in from Port Macquarie in his two-seater Bristell fixed wing plane.

“I’m a retired aircraft mechanic and have only been flying for three years,” said John.

I decided to get my pilot’s licence so I could accompany a mate who wanted to fly around Australia, and I’ve had lots of fun doing just that since I bought my plane.”

On Saturday night, the Fly-In pilots were treated to a delicious barbeque around a bonfire as they listened to music provided by Muzza.

Gloucester Aero Club, located on the Maslen dairy just off Jack’s Road, has over 70 members and offers flying lessons from a local experienced instructor.

By John WATTS

