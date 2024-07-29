Stinker’s Fishin’: Nowhere better



I LAUNCHED ‘Stinkpot’ off Kiddies Corner early last week after persistent westerly winds had flattened the sea.

Calm water means no snapper for me so I decided to troll a lure off the Outer Light in the hope of catching a tailor or bonito.

The whales were jumping around like mullet.

As I looked towards Broughton Island, I took the time to think just how incredible this place is.

The chain of islands from Fingal to Seal Rocks is a view equal to or better than anything I have ever seen.

I wonder if those of us, fortunate enough to live here, really appreciate the place.

Then a cracker tailor whacked the lure, waking me out of my dreamtime.

So, what is biting?

Snapper on the deeper reefs from Birubi to Broughton have been reported over the past fortnight.

There is no need to travel long distances to catch quality snapper as they can be found off Fishermans Bay, Rocky Point, Fingal Light and Boondelbah Island.

Plastics or floating baits will do the job.

Bream and salmon are busy off the beaches particularly Stockton and Fingal.

Fresh mullet bait.

Toss out and hang on!

Inside the port the odd flathead is still keen to attack a well presented plastic.

Champion Lemon Tree Passage fisho Wayne ‘Çolesy’ Coles, who could catch a fish on a damp lawn, knows the name and address of every flathead west of Soldiers Point.

Luderick and thumper bream are still going nuts on the Nelson Bay Breakwall and will continue to do so until the end of Spring.

Great place, Port Stephens.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE