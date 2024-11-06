Suns teams have winning weekend



COFFS Harbour Suns men’s and women’s teams have both had big wins during the latest round of their Sunshine Conference representative season.

Suns men had a big win at home, smashing the Casino Kings 108-67 at Sportz Central.

Ari Innes-Evensen top scored for the Suns with 24 points, with Kaspa Ngohset scoring 23 points.

The win sees the Suns sit in third spot on the ladder with six wins from their ten games.

Their next game is against the Yamba Trawlers from 11am on Sunday at the Wiigulga Sports Complex.

Coffs Suns women also had a big win on the weekend, as they maintained top spot on the ladder with a 98-52 win against the Byron Bay Beez in Lismore.

Alexis Plater top scored for the Suns with a game high 29 points, with Georgia Kuchel next best with 22 points.

Coffs Suns women’s player Felicity Cook said it was a good mix of senior and junior players this season.

“We’ve had a bit of player unavailability during the season each game, but overall, I’m really happy with how the group is progressing,” she said.

“It’s a new look senior side, and the first time playing together as a unit.

“We went down on the road against Ballina but a loss can be a good learning curve too.

“Our young girls are stepping up into seniors nicely and showing more confidence every game.

“Our more experienced players are leading the group well, and it’s a really nice balance and mix of players and personalities.

“We are just having some fun which is what it’s all about.

“It’s also really nice to see a few of our past juniors and senior players back on the court after a little break.”

By Aiden BURGESS