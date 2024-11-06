AFL numbers continue to grow on North Coast



THE numbers are in and 2024 is officially a record year for player registrations in the AFL North Coast.

A record total of 1,330 people registered to play in the AFL North Coast this year with players ranging from the non-competitive Under 10 age group all the way up to the Senior Mens and Women’s competitions.

This number represents a growth of 11.67 percent on the number of registrations 12 months earlier.

In fact the growth over the past two years has reached an astonishing 16.66 percent – from 1,140 in 2022 to the current number.

Over the past three seasons, three new junior age groups have been introduced, the Youth Girls 14s (now 15s) in 2022, non-competitive Under 10s in 2023 and Youth Girls 13s this year.

Community Football and Competition Manager Brad Greenshields said it’s too simplistic to attribute the growth in playing numbers to the additional age groups.

“While there’s no doubt the new age groups have helped to attract new players, it’s the great experiences existing players have had in past seasons that ensures they continue to come back each year,” Greenshields said.

“Those experiences have been created by the tremendous volunteers at all of the clubs who provide an enjoyable environment for all and further enhance the positive reputation the AFL North Coast has in the region.

“I think it’s the amazing people in our football community and the hard work they put in that is the major reason why every group of six players that there was two years ago is now a group of seven players.

“It’s the people at the clubs who deserve the greatest pat on the back for the incredible player registration numbers.”