18 Dolphin Avenue, Hawks Nest is on the market with Century 21 COASTAL Properties



18 Dolphin Avenue, Hawks Nest

3 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms/1 garage

NESTLED within the serene ambiance of Hawks Nest, this single-level residence offers a lifestyle opportunity positioned within a short stroll of the Myall River.

The shops and cafes of Hawks Nest, the golf course and the beaches are all mere footsteps away.

A level block of approximately 588 square metres, this original home offers generous living spaces and a kitchen situated in the heart of the home.

The property features three large bedrooms and a family bathroom with a separate bathtub and separate shower.

Enjoy hosting family and friends in the screened in outdoor entertaining area.

Additional features include a garage with workshop area, a fireplace, spearpoint/bore water, air conditioning and garden shed.

The fully fenced home provides both security and privacy, making it perfect for families and pet owners alike.

Enjoy and indulge in the coastal lifestyle Hawks Nest offers, with its beautiful beaches, excellent fishing spots, and recreational boating activities.

Embrace the welcoming community, boasting numerous picturesque spaces and endless opportunities for outdoor adventures.

This property presents an opportunity to purchase a family home to enjoy for many years to come.

For more information contact Ivy Stevenson (0432 705 766) or Bryan Stevenson (0419 384 569) at Century 21 Coastal Properties.

