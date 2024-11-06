Letter to the Editor: Koala mourns reserve



DEAR News Of The Area,

THE attached photos were taken along Myall Street opposite the koala reserve, where the once lovely green entrance to Hawks Nest from the Singing Bridge has had all bush and trees cut down on the right hand side.

They call it progress, but the koala (toy) in the tree opposite looks on sadly and is not amused, and I should imagine all the other wildlife such as lizards, frogs, snakes and migrating bats are not happy either.

Visiting Hawks Nest will never be the same again.

Quote from song: “Where have all the trees gone… long time standing..where have all the trees gone… we are all woebegone.”

Regards,

Brian and Elsa JONES,

Hawks Nest.

