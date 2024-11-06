Port Stephens Power AFL’sKayla Pennicott elected new club president

A GYMNASTICS background and penchant for CrossFit training prepared Raymond Terrace mother Kayla Pennicott for a successful transition into Australian Rules football.

The recently elected Port Stephens Power AFL Club president was introduced to the sport back in 2019 and quickly established herself as one of the hardest working ruck rovers in the AFL Hunter Central Coast senior women’s ranks.

A strong-willed Kayla caught the competitive bug while growing up in Hobart as a promising young gymnast.

She spent twelve years from the ages of four to sixteen honing her skills on the gymnastic floor where she developed her balance, strength, flexibility, coordination, artistry and endurance.

Kayla represented Tasmania as a high Level 18 gymnast before turning her hand to coaching for eleven years.

The determined mother-of-two later stamped her mark in high intensity CrossFit interval training where she represented Australia in weight-lifting.

When Kayla moved to Newcastle to complete a university degree in nutrition and dietetics, she was introduced to AFL by legendary Port Stephens Power women’s skipper Danni McLeod.

“I was placed in the midfield and took to the sport like a duck to water,” Pennicott told News Of The Area.

Her leadership skills have come to the fore over the past six seasons, prompting club officials to persuade Kayla to take on the new off-field role in 2025.

She takes over from outgoing president Heather Marsh, a tireless servant and driving force behind the Power receiving the AFL Hunter Central Coast Junior Club of the Year award this season.

“I have some big shoes to fill after Heather’s sterling efforts and hopefully I can build on the tremendous spadework from club officials, players and our valued volunteers.”

AFL is a family affair in the Pennicott household with nine-year-old Madeline and eleven-year-old Declan showing plenty of promise in the Power junior squads.

Next season, Kayla will focus more on her off-field duties at the club but could still play the occasional match with the Power women’s team as they strive to qualify for a third consecutive finals series.

“We have a very supportive community in Port Stephens and a thriving junior base which augurs well for the future.”

One of Kayla’s immediate goals is to help establish a Port Stephens Power men’s team in 2025.

By Chris KARAS