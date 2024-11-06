9/8 Intrepid Close, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



9/8 Intrepid Close, Nelson Bay

Open: Saturday 9 November, 11.00am – 11.30am

Expressions of interest

JUST in time for your summer getaway, this exceptional two-bedroom unit in the highly sought-after Promenade is now on the market.

Located directly in front of the stunning Shoal Bay Beach, you’ll enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains and the beautiful Port Stephens waterfront – nothing but a short stroll to the beach stands between you and paradise.

Nestled in the charming “Little Beach” area, this property offers the perfect blend of popular holiday activities and a peaceful retreat.

Rarely do opportunities like this come along!

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of one of Port Stephens’ most desirable locations!

Situated on the second floor, this unit features:

– Reverse cycle air conditioning

– Brand new shutters throughout

– A private balcony

– Spacious bedrooms with built-in robes

– An open plan kitchen, living, and dining area

– A large undercover single garage

– An additional parking space

– A lock-up storage area

Call Nelson Bay Real Estate on 0249 812655.

Open seven days.