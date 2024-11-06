9/8 Intrepid Close, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate

9/8 Intrepid Close, Nelson Bay
Open: Saturday 9 November, 11.00am – 11.30am
Expressions of interest

JUST in time for your summer getaway, this exceptional two-bedroom unit in the highly sought-after Promenade is now on the market.

Located directly in front of the stunning Shoal Bay Beach, you’ll enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains and the beautiful Port Stephens waterfront – nothing but a short stroll to the beach stands between you and paradise.

Nestled in the charming “Little Beach” area, this property offers the perfect blend of popular holiday activities and a peaceful retreat.

Rarely do opportunities like this come along!

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of one of Port Stephens’ most desirable locations!

Situated on the second floor, this unit features:
– Reverse cycle air conditioning
– Brand new shutters throughout
– A private balcony
– Spacious bedrooms with built-in robes
– An open plan kitchen, living, and dining area
– A large undercover single garage
– An additional parking space
– A lock-up storage area

Call Nelson Bay Real Estate on 0249 812655.

Open seven days.

