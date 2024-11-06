9/8 Intrepid Close, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate Port Stephens Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 6, 2024 9/8 Intrepid Close, Nelson Bay Open: Saturday 9 November, 11.00am – 11.30am Expressions of interest JUST in time for your summer getaway, this exceptional two-bedroom unit in the highly sought-after Promenade is now on the market. Located directly in front of the stunning Shoal Bay Beach, you’ll enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains and the beautiful Port Stephens waterfront – nothing but a short stroll to the beach stands between you and paradise. Nestled in the charming “Little Beach” area, this property offers the perfect blend of popular holiday activities and a peaceful retreat. Rarely do opportunities like this come along! Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of one of Port Stephens’ most desirable locations! Situated on the second floor, this unit features: – Reverse cycle air conditioning – Brand new shutters throughout – A private balcony – Spacious bedrooms with built-in robes – An open plan kitchen, living, and dining area – A large undercover single garage – An additional parking space – A lock-up storage area Call Nelson Bay Real Estate on 0249 812655. Open seven days.