Supporting kids through the Year 6 to 7 transition with headspace Coffs Harbour



FAMILIES with children transitioning from Year 6 to Year 7 can access support and guidance with this next stage of their lives thanks to a free, inclusive presentation evening at headspace Coffs Harbour.

The session takes place on Tuesday 12 December, from 6:00 to 8:00pm at headspace, 53 Little St, Coffs Harbour.



“As the school year concludes, headspace Coffs Harbour is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to local families,”

Ellen Fleeton, Community Engagement and Youth Participation Officer at headspace Coffs Harbour told News Of The Area.

“Our upcoming event aims to create a welcoming atmosphere, offering a free and informative evening dedicated to supporting people with children through the critical transition from Primary School to High School or Year 6 into Year 7 in 2024.

“We believe that fostering a positive and inclusive space is crucial for open dialogue and connection during this significant stage of transition for young people,” she said.

Recognising the significance of this transition for both students and their families, the content is aimed at providing invaluable guidance and timely information.

Keynote speaker Kris De Jong, a Senior School Psychologist with the NSW Department of Education, will headline the event, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the discussion.

Kris’s insights will be complemented by practical tips from headspace staff, focusing on smoothing students’ journeys into secondary schooling and recognising when outside support may be needed.

The event will also feature an overview of the support services available for young individuals at headspace Coffs Harbour.

The primary goal of this event is to empower parents with the tools necessary for a successful transition to high school.

“Recognising the significance of the transition to high school, headspace Coffs Harbour is committed to providing timely and supportive guidance to young people and their families.

“Our event, featuring keynote speaker Kris De Jong and insights from our dedicated staff, underscores the importance of curating information sessions like this one,” said Ellen.

“In a rapidly changing world, we understand the need for accessible and welcoming sessions that empower parents with the tools necessary for a successful transition.

“It’s about providing not just information but a supportive community for families navigating this exciting phase in their child’s journey.”

Attendees can look forward to connecting with professionals, gaining valuable knowledge, and fostering a supportive community as they navigate this exciting phase in their child’s journey.

Children are welcome and light refreshments will be served throughout the event.

To reserve your spot, register via https://headspace.org.au/headspace-centres/coffs-harbour/head-start-to-high-school-supporting-your-child-through-the-year-6-to-7-transition-with-headspace/.

By Andrea FERRARI