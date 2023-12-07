City hosts prestigious IT conference

THE City of Coffs Harbour last week hosted the prestigious annual Local Government Conference 2023 (LGIT23), showcasing solutions and ideas specifically for councils.

LGIT23 brought together 134 delegates from NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia and Queensland at Opal Cove Resort.



“This conference is a premier event for the local government IT industry in Australia, and that’s evident from the number of councils attending every year,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos said.

“The Coffs Coast is the perfect destination for hosting these types of events.

“I hope the delegates take the opportunity to enjoy everything our region has to offer.”

A packed and varied program included speakers such as Bastien Treptel, a reformed hacker who shared cyber security stories and his thoughts on how best to protect data. Also presenting was former NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Victor Dominello, who took conference participants through the Service NSW technology innovation journey.

Other topics included new and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and how it could impact councils now and in the future.

“The foundations on which this forum has been built – sharing knowledge and networking with your peers – remain as vital today as they were when the conference was first held 26 years ago,” said Steve Bayliss, City of Coffs Harbour’s Director Business Services.