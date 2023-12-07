Essential Energy to undertake major works at Sandy Beach on Sunday 10 December



ESSENTIAL Energy crews will be undertaking significant electricity maintenance work in Sandy Beach ahead of the peak summer period.

Weather permitting, the substantial work will be completed on Sunday 10 December 2023.



Essential Energy recommends people avoid the area or allow additional travel time if needing to pass through.

The work will involve the replacement of approximately 20 power poles and 70 cross-arms along with general maintenance on the overhead electricity network that provides power locally and supports the major powerline between Woolgoolga and Moonee Beach.

Due to the substantial work and large machinery involved, partial road closures will be necessary from approximately 8.30am to 3.00pm, east of Solitary Islands Way into Sandy Beach.

Diamond Head Road and various side streets including Blackbutt, Mahogany and Turpentine Avenues will be heavily affected.

Throughout the day, traffic may be completely halted as power poles are lifted into place.

Professional traffic control will be in place, diverting vehicles and managing traffic flow at key locations, enabling residents and emergency services to pass through.

To minimise the impact on the local community, a large contingent of Essential Energy crews, including crews from outside the local area, are being brought in.

A planned power outage will be necessary for approximately 800 Sandy Beach homes and businesses.

“Affected customers will receive an advance notification advising of the date and times to help them plan around the power outage,” an Essential Energy spokesperson told News Of The Area.

Customers can view power outage information and tips at essentialenergy.com.au/outage-tips.

Essential Energy apologises for the inconvenience; however state the works are important to ensure a safe and reliable electricity network for the community.

Sandy Beach local Peter Quiddington told NOTA, “Anyone with any sense would view this work as useful and necessary, and that any disruption caused is of no consequence compared to that which could occur should some of the old structures fail.”

