Tea Gardens Baptist Church encouraging global prayer



A PRAYER afternoon for countries in need will be held at the Tea Gardens Baptist Church on Sunday 30 June.

“The Baptist Church will be open for prayer from 12 noon until 4.00 pm and all those wishing to pray for any country in need are welcome to drop in to pray, then leave at any time,” said Ray Keipert, Church Administrator.



All churches in Tea Gardens are invited to participate.

“There are countries facing many challenges,” Ray said.

“Examples are: war or severe insurrection, living under a dictatorship, Christian persecution, poverty, climate change, drought and prolonged famine.

“You are encouraged to check the needs of a particular nation important to you, come along and pray.

“As an option, there will be handouts available as ‘prayer starters,’ with a host from the church present throughout to welcome you for the time you have available.

“You will be free to offer your individual prayer at any convenient time.”

For enquiries, please contact either Pastor Len Roberts on 0403 071 922 or Ray Keipert on 4997 2356.