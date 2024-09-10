Tea Gardens Soccer Club



THURSDAY afternoon training was well attended with our volunteer trainers, George, Karen and Tasha passing on their skills and knowledge.

Saturday morning saw games played from round 15 of our local draw, with a near perfect day for our players and spectators.

In the Minis grade (5,6,7yrs), game 1 refereed by George was between the Hawks Nest Golf Club Wobbegong Sharks and the Lofty Cranes Shovel Nose Sharks ending with the Wobbegongs all over the Shovel Noses 8 nil.

George refereed game 2 as well between the Aussie Roofing & Guttering Reef Sharks and Myall Lakes Butchers Port Jackson Sharks in a very close game ending in 1 to 2 goals respectively.

Our popular “Hook N, Cook Player of the Day” vouchers were awarded to Miles Hood, Owen Dennis, Oliver McCartney and Thoms Howard. Thank you, Hook N,’ Cook.

Game 1 in the Midis’ grade (8,9,10 yrs) the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics Hammerheads Sharks battle it out against the Myall Pharmacy Mako Sharks in a close game that ebbed and flowed back and forth until the very end with the final score of 3 / 2 the Hammerheads way.

Game 2 was a close match between the Mumms on Myall Grey Nurse Sharks and the Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks. The Bull Sharks got their noses in front and managed to stay there with a final score 7 / 2. Thank you to Karen for volunteering to take the whistle for both games.

The proud recipients of our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day” vouchers were Oliver Azzopardi, Brooklyn, Kaimon Tully, Thomas Catt and Jimmi Nolan. kids, enjoy those vouchers and go grab some great tasting fish’n chips.

By Shayne REYNOLDS

