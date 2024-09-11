Stinker’s Fishin’: Mangrove Jack pull like a mad dentist



FOR 50 years I have been waiting for mangrove jack to arrive in Port Stephens.

Over all the years I have been reporting fishing I have only mentioned “Jack” on three occasions.

Twice when the fish were speared around one of the outer islands and another time when one was caught in a net off Bagnalls Beach.

I cannot recall any occasions when one was caught locally on a line, so I was pleasantly surprised when Shoal Bay fishing champion Dr Michael Reid forwarded this photo of a cracker Jack.

Finally, I thought the jacks had finally arrived in the Karuah River.

Or is that Tilligerry?

Not to be – Michael caught the thumping Mangrove Jack somewhere up in North Queensland.

Research tells me that this great tropical fish swims in estuaries as far south as Coffs Harbour, with very few recorded below that.

I must admit that Mangrove Jack is probably my favourite fish along with our local snapper.

They fight like a bag of cats and perform even better in the kitchen.

Did I tell you about my mate who was walking the Fingal to Birubi track?

When he reached Samurai Beach, trudging along the sand, he noticed a trap buoy washed up on the high tide mark.

To his amazement the name on the buoy was his!

He had lost a trap in the five metre sea that we experienced a few weeks back.

Alas the trap and lobsters were nowhere to be seen.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE