Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

TUESDAY 12th March: Round 1/Semi Final Club Championship Fours (as only 4 teams entered this Championship) plus social bowls. Social bowls played a game of 4 bowls Pairs 12 ends Dawn May and Jeanette Emmett v Kris Macdonald and Sandra Leisemann the result a 10 all draw a count back on ends won was 6 all hence the winner was determined by drawing a card the winners were Kris and Sandra. Results of the Club Championship a convincing win to Lynda Richards, Deyonne Page, Gay Pezet and Robyn Beaumont 30 v Bev Harrington, Robyn Webster, Karen Green and Pat Baker 6. A very close contest for Carolyn Fredericks, Jean Glover, Bette Saillard and Dale Winter, on the 15th end the score 11 all v Lyn Nightingale, Dot Dallas, Judi Polak and Irene Roberts. Dale’s team took the lead from here on claiming victory 20 v15. Carolyn Fredericks was the winner of the raffle many thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Thursday 14th March: The Final of the Fours Championship and social bowls, following bowls a lunch was held to celebrate both the Championship and Post Pennant. The Fours Champioship, Lynda Richards, Deyonne Page, Gay Pezet and Robyn Beaumont v Carolyn Fredericks, Jean Glover, Bette Saillard and Dale Winter was a ‘nail biter” from start to finish. Bette’s team started strongly on the 3rd end the score was 4 to nil, by the 10th end Robyn’s team held the lead 10 v 6 from here on things remained very tight, with just 2 ends left to bowl the score was 17 all. The 20th end resulted in 3 points for Robyn’s team, 1 end to play this match was still anyone’s. Dale’s team won the end, scoring 2 just losing the Championship by 1 shot 20 v 19. What a final, great bowling by all competitors. Results of social bowls a 10 all draw for Precy Swaddling, Jane Uff and Bev Dunn v Sheril Johnson, Kay Berczelly and Lyn Nightingale. A win to Maryanne Cuss (swinger lead), Loretta Baker, Maynie Roberts and Judy McGavock 14 v Maryanne, Sue Morris, Judi Polak and Sandra Leisemann 11.

By Lynder RICHARDS