Bulahdelah Golf Club



WEDNESDAY March 13 was Medal Round 2 for the ladies and Lou Smith was the winner with 71nett from visitor Rhoda from Maclean.

No one hit the 17th, so the jackpot is carried over again.

The Vets played a Stableford on Thursday 14th, and Jim Parnell won with 42pts from Glen Leahy with 37pts from John Stellema with 36pts.

NTPs were Rod Norberry and Dave Brown.

Jim also won the jackpot.

Saturday March 16th was a big day at the Club with the final round of the Men’s Championship being played.

Daily winners were as follows: A Grade was Arrin Gardiner with 69nett from Dave Schlenert with 73nett on a c/b from Marty Bramble.

B Grade winner was John Stellema with 75nett from Sam Moss with 76nett on a c/b from Allan Benson.

C.Grade winner was Heta Pierson with 69nett from Steve Sharp with 72nett.

The ladies played a Stableford and the winner was Lou Smith with 35pts from Barbie Gordon with 33pts.

NTPs were Arrin Gardiner (x2), Heta Pierson, Alison Benson, Steve Sharp & Lou Smith. Long drivers were Brad Schlenert, David Shultz, Rod Norberry and Bernie Newton. Toby grabbed the Jackpot.

The 2024 Champions are: Club Champion: Arrin Gardiner (307gr). A Grade R/Up: Toby Carroll (317gr).

B Grade Champion: Kevin Martin (355gr) from Jim Parnell (379gr).

C Grade Champion: Al Jobson (366gr) from Zac Watt (367gr).

The nett winners were: A Grade: Brad Schlenert (296) from Matt Host (298). B Grade: John Stellema (311) from David Shultz (314). C Grade: Rod Norberry (296) from Steve Sharp (300).

The overall Nett Winner (Rick Moore Trophy) was won by Al Jobson with a very consistent 290nett over the 4 rounds.

Thanks to the sponsors Toby Carroll and Terry Griffis, as well as to all those who helped with organisation, record keeping, “the board”, BBQ and baking.

Congratulations to all the winners – it was a great event.

By Thora-Lou SMITH