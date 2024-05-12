Thai Songkran Festival celebrated in Coffs



IT was cold, wet and windy, but the weather didn’t deter members of Thai communities from Nambucca Heads, Coffs Harbour and Grafton from relishing their New Year’s Day Songkran Festival at Coffs Harbour’s Harbourside Markets at the Jetty on Sunday 21 April.

“As it is also known as the ‘Water Festival’ there was plenty of water in the rain showers throughout the morning and blessings from Buddha,” Robyn Lawrence, a close friend of the Coffs Thai community, told News Of The Area.



The happy groups dressed in their traditional clothing walked through the markets waving the Thai national flag as they greeted the crowd of onlookers and market stall holders.

Dancers then took to the stage from the different regions and performed traditional Thai dances.

The Miss Songkran competitors, dressed traditionally, introduced themselves and then presented their plans for their future.

They were also put through their dance routines before a winner was eventually selected.

“The winner is chosen by the audience,” Robyn said.

Before the competition onlookers buy flower leis to place around the neck of their favourite competitor.

The winner, the one with the biggest number of leis, is declared the winner.

“After the declaration of the winners the younger members of the community danced and sang a few more modern dances and had the crowd cheering and clapping at the catchy tunes,” said Robyn.

“Unfortunately, on the day the peacock dancers were disappointed as the wind was just too strong and would have had them fighting to stay on the ground.

“It is hoped that they will dance this and other traditional dances at the All One Under The Sun Festival to be held at the Botanic Gardens on Sunday 26 May,” said Robyn.

At this festival the local Thai community will also be demonstrating the traditional art of intricate fruit and vegetable carving.

By Andrea FERRARI

