The big day has come for The Big Bonanza

COFFS Harbour’s newest festival The Big Bonanza is happening this weekend at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

Featuring some of Australia’s biggest and best comedians and musicians, the two-day event is shaping up to be a ripper.

On Friday night, internationally renowned comedians Judith Lucy, Dave Hughes, Geraldine Hickey, Dirulk Jayasinha,

Cal Wilson and Coffs Harbour’s own Ben Stevenson lineup for The Big Bonanza Comedy Gala event.

The gates open at 6.00pm, with the comedy action kicking off from 7.00pm.

On Saturday, a huge lineup of Aussie music talent including Wolfmother, You Am I, Drapht, The Beautiful Girls, The Bamboos and more take to the stage for The Big Bonanza Music Fest. Gates open at 12.30pm, running till 11.00pm.

“Thankfully, the weather is looking great for the event,” said Festival Director Ben Lewis.

“But if rain does appear, punters will be dry and comfortable.

“The main stage is housed under a huge big top tent and the hospitality precinct has a large marquee.

“Lunch and dinner is sorted for ticket holders, with a tasty selection of food available plus a beer garden and wine bar.”

Final tickets are still available from Oztix and www.thebigbonanza.com.au.