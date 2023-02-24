The Macksville Show is back and bigger and better than ever

THE Nambucca Valley’s most time-honoured and beloved cultural event, the Macksville Show, is back in 2023 and it is expected the amount of show goers coming through the Showgrounds Gates will eclipse the impressive numbers from last year.

In addition to the core agricultural aspects of the Macksville Show and the crowd-favourite Side Show Alley, on the afternoon of Saturday 22 April a spectacular lineup of entertainment will take place in the centre ring.



The Extreme FMX Motorcycle Show will thrill everyone and the incredibly popular Mower Races will also return to the Showgrounds.

A number of interactive family friendly events such as tug o war and fun races will also be on offer as well as the traditional Grand Parade, camp drafting and show jumping.

“All of the regular pavilion competitions are on and those entering items can now go to our website www.macksvilleshow.com.au and see a detailed program of events and full details for getting entries in,” President of the Nambucca River District Agricultural Association, Mr Michael Ettelson, told News Of The Area.

“We are also calling out for volunteers to help us run the show, particularly young people, and you can find out how to volunteer by going to our website or Facebook page.”

With the theme of the Macksville Show this year being ‘Celebrating the Nambucca Valley’ the Show Society is hopeful the many people that have relocated to the district, away from the big cities, over past few years will come to the show and really see what their new home is all about.

The ‘Celebrating the Nambucca Valley’ theme will be central to how many of the exhibits and competitions at the show will be conducted this year.

Following on from the success of online ticket sales last year, those wanting to get tickets will be able to access them from the website www.macksvilleshow.com.au as well as entry forms for all competitions and exhibitions.

There is also something special for visitors to this year’s show to see in the corner of the main pavilion.

Well known actors and local couple Bryan Brown and Rachel Ward have funded a stunning mural by Ian Moule depicting the Macksville Showgrounds and its surroundings.

By Mick BIRTLES