Sawtell father and son go toe-to-toe on the mat



WHEN Private Charles Laidlaw was put into a choke hold by his son Obian, it was one of his proudest days.

Just like the climax of The Empire Strikes Back, the two judokas from Sawtell had a father-son showdown, as the pair faced off on the mat during last year’s Australian Judo Military Championships event on the Gold Coast.

While they train together every Saturday, it was the first time they had met in competition.

Charles explained how his son got the better of him in their showdown.

“He pulled out all the stops against the old man and whooped me,” the 2nd Health Battalion medic said.

“The crowd was going wild – he smashed me down and choked me out.

“I was just really happy that he’s developed so much, he’s very tough.”

Private Obian Laidlaw was confident he would win when he came up against his father, and wasn’t fazed about using the choke hold, a move they often practiced together.

“I do the technique all the time.

“We regularly practice together so it’s pretty normal,” he said.

A black belt in judo and Brazilian jiu jitsu, Charles taught Obian to fall soon after he’d learned to walk.

Fifteen years later, the father and son are regular podium finishers at open state and international competitions.

In March, Obian won gold at the 2024 NSW State Championships senior men under 66kg division after winning silver the year before.

A judo brown belt, Obian also competes in Brazilian jiu jitsu, winning gold in a 2023 blue belt open competition.

Charles won silver at the 2024 NSW State Championships veteran men under 66kg division after a string of silver and gold-medal performances at local and international competitions since 2018.

The father and son competed at the recent Melbourne International Open, and are set to compete at the Judo Australia National Championships in June after both were selected for the NSW state team.

They are in different age divisions so they will have to wait until the next Australian Judo Military Championships in September before possibly facing off again.

Charles said just competing against his son would be reward enough, and that he didn’t mind losing to his state champion son.

“I don’t mind losing,” he said.

“It’s no surprise Obian comes out on top, he’s doing really well.”

Both Charles and Obian are members of the ADF Combat Sports Association, which financially supports their participation in the sport of judo as representatives of the Australian Defence Force.

By Jacob JOSEPH and Aiden BURGESS