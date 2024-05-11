Tremendous success for Coffs Harbour’s 110th Show



THE COFFS Harbour Show celebrated its 110th birthday from April 26-28, with organisers declaring the event a “tremendous success”.

The Showground Exhibition Hall was stacked with history, displays of divine cookery and tables of needlework, art craft and photography.



School displays were hung proudly around the hall walls.

Coffs Harbour Show President Alice Rehwinkel told News Of The Area the Toy World-sponsored Lego section was a great hit “with the young and young-at-heart”.

“The mystical Fairy Garden Adventure Walk sculptured by the green thumb landscapers was adored by many and the banana display as impressive as ever.

“The Old McDonald petting zoo, Barru Working Kelpies, show horses, cattle and alpacas saw the agricultural aspect in full swing.”

The Coffs Harbour Show Society members send out huge thanks to those who made it all possible.

“Thanks to the volunteers, sponsors and exhibitors all coming together for a great weekend,” said Alice.

“Without the community and business support the Show would be vastly different.

“We thank everyone for the generous sponsorship and efforts in bringing the show together.”

The rain, a Coffs show tradition, showed up Saturday afternoon however cleared again and the activities went on.

Carnival rides and show bags were a hit, with the sideshow alley alive with atmosphere and excitement.

“Mower racing, circus tricks, hula hooping, live bands and fire twirling gave the crowds plenty to see and do.

“Market stalls bustled with activity and trade stalls showed off their products; candle making proved popular and there was a range of foods to tempt all taste buds.

“Machinery and displays and interactive exhibits teemed alongside the iconic woodchop competition,” she said.

The Show’s Young Women contestants arrived in the grand parade in an array of vintage cars before the girls took to the stage during the official opening.

“All this accompanied by beautiful melodies from the Coffs Harbour Pipe Band filling the air,” Alice said.

With a mixture of seasoned and new show committee members, the Coffs Show Society is inspired to improve for next year and thank people for their valued feedback on the event.

“We are encouraging more people to come and join the Show Society and share their ideas and contribute where they can.

“As the saying goes ‘many hands make light work’,” said Alice.

“Congratulations to Coffs Harbour and its community in producing such a range of high-quality exhibits – it’s great to have this Show where people can proudly display their talents.”

The dates for next year were announced as 16, 17, 18 May 2025.

By Andrea FERRARI

