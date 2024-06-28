Ulong enjoys Rocky Horror fundraiser for local BMX track



GLAM rock music came to the mountains on Saturday night in a fun-filled fundraiser hosted by the Ulong Hall Committee.

The ‘Mountain Rocky Horror Show’ event, a massive night of music and entertainment, was held in aid of raising funds for restoration and repairs to the Ulong BMX track.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

As an added benefit, it gave the mountain community a spectacular show on a cold winter’s night.

“This was a night full of glitz and glamour, theatre style cabaret, dancing and costumes,” Ulong Hall Committee member Katie Sibio told News Of The Area.

“A night full of frivolity, fishnets, plus a three-course meal,” she said.

“We had our talented mountain band ONE26Bends entertain, rocking the dance floor with our favourite dance songs including ‘Time Warp’.

“And of course we had a very special appearance by Frank-N-Furter, played by Rob Bradford.

Setting the spooky theme, the hall was decorated as Dracula’s castle; there were hanging bats, red roses, hundreds of candles, vines, photo booths full of props and giant hairy spiders.

“Locals all dressed up and went in theme.

“It certainly was a first for the mountain and one we won’t be forgetting anytime soon,” said Katie.

By Andrea FERRARI

