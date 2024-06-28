Tallowood Ventures open day updates community on historic rail trail progress



TALLOWOOD Ventures shared an inspiring update on its progress to transform the historic rail corridor between Glenreagh and Ulong.

Around 50 locals and district visitors gathered at Lowanna Railway Station on Saturday 22 June to hear from Tallowood Ventures chairman Wal Muir.



“The beautiful Lowanna Railway Station on the Dorrigo Plateau shone brilliantly under the Saturday morning winter sun, looking more picturesque than ever after being lovingly cleaned and spruced up by our Tallowood Ventures volunteers last weekend,” Wal told News Of The Area.

Tallowood Ventures is transforming the historic rail corridor stretching from Ulong and Lowanna down to Glenreagh into a scenic 35-kilometre rail trail for cyclists and walkers.

Though the line, closed by the NSW government in 1972, has seen better days, Tallowood Ventures is determined to breathe new life into it.

The bridges and culverts, currently in disrepair, will be revitalised or replaced, paving the way for this new venture.

Tallowood is currently gathering quotes for the survey and design of the rail trail, with plans to finalise these within the next few months.

This will lead to the preparation of a grant application to secure funding.

Throughout this phase, access agreements with neighbouring properties will be established, with Tallowood covering the costs for any necessary fencing and access gates.

The project has garnered strong support from local State and Federal parliamentary representatives and councils, adding to the growing excitement, Wal shared.

“Everyone attending enjoyed the warmth of the coffee cart while engaging in lively discussions with our Tallowood Board members, who stayed for hours to answer questions and gather support.

“The atmosphere was one of enthusiasm and community spirit, with many attendees signing a petition and volunteering to help ensure the project’s success.

“We invite everyone to join us in making this vision a reality,” said Wal.

“Get involved and be part of this incredible journey to bring our heritage to life.

“Together, we can create something truly special for our community.”

Stay updated on the project’s progress at www.tmrt.com.au and Facebook Tallowood Mountain Rail Trail.

By Andrea FERRARI

