Urunga Men’s Veterans Golf



NOVEMBER 25

Today’s event was our Annual Rod Fussell Memorial Trophy day, being a stroke and putts competition.

It was once again a pleasure to have Rod’s son, Charlie, and his beautiful family, Fiona and Jock, join us.

Winner, with a nett 67, Terry Van Dyk, 2nd Selwyn Newby 68, 3rd Dave McGilvray 69 c/b.

Run-down Gary Teale 69, Bruce Parker 70, John Davis, Grant Cardow, Garry Swain, Richard McCabe 71, John Anselmi 72.

Bradmans Ross Hardaker 86.

NTPs 3rd Paul Bastick, 9th Terry Van Dyk, 18th Dave McGilvray.

Longest Putt John Anselmi , ( 18 metres, for birdie ). Great putt John , well done.

Bruce Parker again shot under his age, with an impressive 84 off the stick.

When are you going to grow up Bruce ?

Slab Winner Garry Swain.

The winner of the prestigious Rod Fussell Trophy for 2024, with 37 putts, on a count back, Bob Archibald.

Congratulations Bob. I’m sure it will have prime position in the pool room, and I’ll be around for a glass of red shortly.

By Ross HARDAKER