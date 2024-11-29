World AIDS Day to be commemorated in Coffs Harbour



IN commemoration of World AIDS Day on Sunday 1 December, Rainbow Coffs Harbour and ACON groups are getting together at the Big Banana as it turns red.

Rainbow Coffs Harbour is a social and supportive LGBTQIA+ group, with over 1000 members within the Coffs Harbour area and surrounds.



Previously known as the AIDS Council of NSW, ACON is NSW’s leading health organisation specialising in community health, inclusion and HIV responses for people of diverse sexualities and genders.

The community gathering is an afternoon of remembrance, resilience, and connection with the culmination of the event being the lighting up of the Big Banana at dusk.

“We invite the LGBTQIA+ community, especially seniors, their allies, and the broader community to come together for fun, reflection, and solidarity,” Founder and Director of Rainbow Coffs Harbour, Robyn, and ACON’s Sharyn and Guy told News Of The Area.

“Let’s celebrate the progress we’ve made, as we honour the lives impacted by HIV/AIDS and celebrate our shared strength as we pause for a group photo in front of the glowing Big Red Banana.”

The event is presented by ACON’s Love Project and funded by NSW Government Connecting Seniors Grant Program.

By Andrea FERRARI