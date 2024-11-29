Wesley LifeForce funded for suicide prevention workshops in Coffs



WESLEY Community Services Ltd has received a $23,500 grant in the latest round of the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal’s (FRRR) Strengthening Rural Communities program

Wesley’s successful application sought support to run five “Building Resilience” workshops as part of its LifeForce program.

These will deliver evidence-based suicide prevention and mental health information and support for up to 100 participants.



The Wesley LifeForce program is a community-led network of people and organisations delivering suicide prevention, intervention and postvention strategies, and support and training, across Australia.

High-risk communities like Coffs Harbour are targeted so localised suicide prevention initiatives can be developed.

The objective is to address the high suicide rate and the significant impact that mental health problems have at a personal and community level, specifically from ongoing loss and trauma such as that sustained in the 2022 floods.

The workshops are open to anyone in the local community.

“Wesley LifeForce delivered similar resilience-building workshops last year and 100 percent of those who attended said they would recommend the workshops to others,” Program Manager for NSW and ACT April Merrick told News Of The Area,

“Interest in the workshops was double the number of participant spaces offered and since then, the community has been requesting the workshops.”

By Andrea FERRARI