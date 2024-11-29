VIEW Club calls on community to support The Smith Family’s Christmas Appeal



BONVILLE-Boambee VIEW Club is calling on the community to embrace the festive season spirit of giving by helping to raise funds for The Smith Family’s Christmas Appeal.

The money will ensure thousands of students experiencing disadvantage can be supported in their education in 2025.



The charity aims to raise $4.91 million nationally through the appeal, which will provide more than 11,700 children with access to critical learning and mentoring programs to help them stay engaged and motivated at school.

This includes programs like student2student, which pairs younger students with young reading buddies, and after-school Learning Clubs, where students get support with their homework from trained volunteers – many of whom are VIEW Club members.

This work is more important than ever as families face the ongoing effect of cost-of-living increases.

All funds raised through donations to the Christmas Appeal will also ensure students can take part in The Smith Family’s evidence-based numeracy, literacy, tutoring, digital and mentoring programs to help them catch up and keep up at school.

VIEW (Voice, Interests, and Education of Women) is a national women’s organisation and support network, bringing together women to enjoy social activities, develop skills, and make connections – all while supporting Australian children experiencing disadvantage.

Nationally, VIEW Clubs currently support more than 1,785 students on the charity’s Learning for Life program, which provides educational, personal, and financial support.

Bonville-Boambee VIEW Club supports nine students in this program, mainly through its fundraising activities, such as Christmas gift wrapping at Toormina Gardens.

Gift wrapping this year will begin on Saturday, 7 December.

For those who are interested in finding out more about VIEW or who would like to join, visit view.org.au or contact Gail, the Bonville-Boambee VIEW Club president on 0428 557 311.

