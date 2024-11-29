Thrills, waves, and triumphs: Coffs Harbour hosts spectacular 51st craft carnival



THE 51st Coffs Harbour Craft Carnival partnering with the World Ocean Series, held on Saturday, 23 November at the vibrant Coffs Harbour Surf Club, was a spectacle of skill, endurance, and community spirit.

Under sunny skies, the beach buzzed with energy as athletes competed fiercely, cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd.

President Daniel Backhouse said the atmosphere was electric.

“You can feel the camaraderie and determination in the air.

“It’s events like these that showcase the heart of surf sports.”

In the Open Ironman event, Nathan Jay emerged as the champion, showcasing his dominance over a strong field including Ethan Callaghan and Darby Meyer, who secured second and third places, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Open Ironwoman race saw Lucy Derbyshire claim the top spot, followed by Bianca Rayward and Kalani Ives in a closely contested finish.

Team spirit shone brightly in the Open Mixed Person Taplin Relay, with Burleigh Heads Mowbray Park clinching victory.

Surfers Paradise took second place, and Cudgen Headland secured third in a thrilling battle through surf and sand.

Coffs Harbour’s own Melina Lawler brought pride to the local community, finishing first in the Masters Female Ski event.

Maddison O’Leary also delivered an inspiring performance, placing fourth in the U17 Female Surf Race.

Reflecting on the day’s success, Backhouse said, “Seeing our local athletes shine on such a big stage is what makes these events so special.

“It’s not just about the competition, it’s about inspiring the next generation and celebrating the ocean lifestyle.”

The vibrant tents, colorful boards, and determined faces on the sand captured the essence of the day, as shown in the snapshots of athletes sprinting, navigating the surf, and giving their all.

Coffs Harbour once again proved it’s the perfect setting for this world-class event, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating the next chapter of the series.

By David WIGLEY