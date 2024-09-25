What Do You See? Exhibition Opens At Coffs’ Showground Gallery



“WHAT Do You See?” is the new exhibition by members of the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG).

Showcasing a diverse array of abstract art, the exhibition opened at Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery on Sunday afternoon, 22 September.

Guests enjoyed light refreshments and engaging discussions about the artworks on display, as they represent a significant shift for many participants.

“I am so impressed by the work of our members; they all rose to the challenge of creating abstract art,” said CHCAG President Sue Roberts, during her opening remarks.

“The pieces are imaginative, exploring various themes from figures and landscapes to purely abstract concepts; each offering a unique perspective.”

The exhibition not only highlights local talent but also presents a unique opportunity for visitors to find special gifts as the holiday season approaches.

The event also served to celebrate the People’s Choice winner from the All Creatures Great and Small exhibition.

Karen Gorzynska expressed her surprise and pride in receiving the accolade for her whimsical piece, “Taking Down the Enemy”.

“We appreciate all the gallery visitors who vote for their favourite work; it’s a thrill to win,” she said.

In addition, there were birthday celebrations for long-time members Maxine Kohlhagen and Ken Pay.

Looking ahead, CHCAG has announced upcoming Term 4 classes for both members and non-members.

A students’ exhibition is planned for 2025, providing budding artists with the chance to showcase their work.

“We encourage all our members and students to exhibit, fostering a supportive environment for those new to displaying their art,” Ms Roberts said.

“What Do You See?” will be on display at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery until 4 December and is open Monday to Saturday (except public holidays) from 10am to 2pm.

Entry is free.

By Andrea FERRARI