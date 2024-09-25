Coffs Coast Surf Life Savers Excel At World Championships



COFFS Coast athletes have achieved top results at the recent Lifesaving World Championships on the Gold Coast.

Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club’s Lara Hannaford won a silver medal as part of the North Cronulla Under 18s Female Sprint team.

Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club members Sam Carswell and Quinn Evans achieved top results in their Under 18s events.

Carswell finished 7th out of 80 competitors in the Under 18s Beach Flags, while Evans finished 10th.

Carswell also placed 14th in the Under 18s Sprint.

Urunga Surf Life Saving Club’s Jim McCullagh won a silver medal at the World Championships, finishing second in the 65-69 years Male Beach Flags event.

The veteran surf life saver said he had found his niche in Beach Flags.

“I’ve been doing Australian and World Championships for 20 years, and I was previously a distance runner on the sand,” he said.

“I’ve found that Beach Flags works for me, and it’s more conducive for older age.

“It’s a lot of gym and strength work, and I’m in the gym five days a week.”

The group of Coffs Coast athletes who competed at the World Championships train each Wednesday from 4pm at Jetty Beach.

Anyone is welcome to join.

By Aiden BURGESS

