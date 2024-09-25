Sawtell surfer to represent Australia at ISA World Masters Surfing Championship

SAWTELL surfer Scott Schindler will represent Team Irukandjis Masters at the upcoming ISA World Masters Surfing Championship (WMSC).

Taking place in less than a month, the WMSC returns after a decade-long hiatus and will be hosted by Surf City El Salvador at the iconic El Sunzal point-break.

This prestigious event will see the world’s best master surfers compete across three age divisions: 40-49, 50-59, and 60+.

The WMSC has been held six times between 2007 and 2013, with venues including iconic surf spots such as Colorado (Nicaragua), Rincon (Puerto Rico), and El Salvador (2011).

Schindler will represent the Australian side in the Male 50-59 division.

“It’s such an honour to wave the Australian flag and be part of such an amazing team,” he said.

“Having previously competed at this event was a mind blowing experience.

“I’m seeking redemption.

“I want to win this time!”

Team Irukandjis Masters:

Men

– Shane Conwell (Whale Beach, NSW) – 40+

– Scott Schindler (Sawtell, NSW) – 50+

– Rod Baldwin (Copacabana, NSW) – 60+

Women

– Serena Brooke (Noosa Heads, QLD) – 40+

– Kim Wooldridge (Austinmer, NSW) – 50+

– Sandra English (Budgewoi, NSW) – 60+