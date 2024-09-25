Big Win For Coffs’ First Home School Sports Carnival



THE first Coffs Home Education Athletics Carnival has been held to cater for the ever-growing community of home educators.

Over 100 children gathered at York Oval Park Beach on Friday, 20 September, for field and track events followed by novelty events including sack races and tug of war.

For many of the six to eighteen year olds, it was their first athletics carnival, “and it couldn’t have gone better,” organiser Kath Chislett told News Of The Area.

“While within the home education community we all have different beliefs and teaching styles our common desire is to create positive experiences for our children and we certainly achieved this on Friday,” she said.

Parents and siblings helped create an atmosphere that was full of encouragement and heart-warming moments.

“From the constant cheering and support the children gave to one another, regardless of sporting ability, to seeing new friendships created, and parents running races with their kids – supporting and encouraging them along the way.”

There were kids who were less concerned about winning and more concerned about finishing together, who turned back to run with and support a slower friend.

“We saw kids who gave everything they could, and then collapsing in utter exhaustion being embraced and congratulated by their fellow competitors.

“Every parent was incredible; they stepped up, took ownership and made the day run so smoothly.”

Coffs Coast Athletics Club provided the use of their equipment and Vice President Glenn Thacker helped and supported the organisers throughout the carnival day.

Feedback after the event has reported nothing but praise; the kids loved it, and the parents loved it.

“We did it well once and we will definitely do it again next year.”

By Andrea FERRARI

