Advertising feature: Maximise your independence at Oak Tree



OAK Tree are excited to announce the first ever Open Day at their Coffs Harbour retirement village on October 11 and 12 from 10am to 2pm.

“Even if you’re still in the early stages of your retirement journey, we invite you to take this opportunity to view our beautiful new villas and discuss your options with our Village Manager Michelle,” said an Oak Tree spokesperson.

“Our next stage features an array of brand new, two bedroom and two bedroom plus study villas, each with their own private courtyard and lock up garage.

“Each villa has been purpose built to maximise your independence and suit you now, and well into the future.”

Inside the village, you’ll find facilities including a heated swimming pool, outdoor barbeque and entertainment areas, and a village bus offering scheduled trips to town.

“At Oak Tree, we take care of the maintenance, leaving you with newfound freedom and time to spend your way.

“Attend our upcoming Open Day and take the next steps in securing a vibrant future in our growing, boutique retirement community of just 53 villas upon completion!

“Family and friends are welcome to come along with you.

“We look forward to seeing you there!”

