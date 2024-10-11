WIRES MNC Carers Expo attracts new volunteers





WIRES Mid North Coast (WIRES MNC) held its inaugural Carers Expo last Thursday, 3 October, aiming to recruit new local volunteers to the wildlife support organisation.

The not-for-profit WIRES, which stands for the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, has been rescuing and caring for sick, injured and orphaned native animals for over 35 years.



Hosted at the Plantation Hotel in Coffs Harbour, the Expo drew attendees from Scotts Head to Woolgoolga, many of whom signed up to assist in rehabilitating injured, sick, and orphaned native animals.

The Expo showcased various stalls with equipment and information on different species, offering insights into wildlife rescues and care.

This hands-on approach allowed guests to learn about caring for animals like joeys, reptiles and birds.

The event also led to offers of soft release sites from local property owners, essential for reintegrating rehabilitated wildlife into their natural habitats.

Guests enjoyed heartwarming stories from experienced and new volunteers, demonstrating the significance of their work.

A Q&A session followed, allowing potential new carers to ask questions and learn about the challenges and rewards of wildlife rehabilitation.

The Expo was also attended by numerous existing WIRES MNC Branch volunteers, actively engaging with guests to offer the benefit of their experience.

“We are excited by the community’s interest in supporting our local wildlife,” said Sarah Kemeny-Packwood, WIRES MNC Possum and Glider Coordinator.

“The commitment from new volunteers and offers of soft release sites will greatly enhance the care and rehabilitation of our native animals.”

Fiona Nielsen, an experienced WIRES MNC volunteer, told News Of The Area, “With Australia facing high extinction rates, the demand for wildlife carers and soft release sites is critical.

“Events like the Carers Expo inspire hope for a resilient future for our wildlife.”

For more information on how to get involved with WIRES Mid North Coast, visit wires.org.au/training/rescue-courses or contact secretarymidnorthcoast@gmail.com.

By Mick BIRTLES

