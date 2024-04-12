Women’s Health Centre received boost from Pink Silks Trust



IMPORTANT training and equipment has been donated to the Coffs Harbour Women’s Health Centre (CHWHC) by the Pink Silks Trust.

The Centre is run by women, for women, monitoring and responding to changing needs and demands in the community throughout the years.



One of the significant health issues that is commonly seen are vulvo-vaginal disorders.

“With the support of Pink Silks Trust, we have been able to upskill three of our GPs to provide early detection and biopsy for vulvar cancer,” Coffs Harbour Women’s Health Centre Manager Julie Chakos told News Of The Area.

“We have also been able to purchase vital equipment and surgical instruments used for biopsies, camera to record changes, speculum light and a specialised gynaecological examination couch, for which we are truly grateful.”

Dr Helena Johnston from the CHWHC told NOTA, “Many women would consider they have changes consistent with ageing or possibly recurring thrush (candidiasis) but in some cases it is related to precancerous change of vulvar cancer.

“Access to care for vulvar cancer takes place in tertiary centres, however improved detection of early changes will have a positive effect on outcomes for women with this condition,” Dr Johnston said.

Pink Silks Trust Chair and co-founder Tanya Johnson OAM said it is important to increase awareness and improve access to vital services in regards to vulval cancer detection.

“We are so proud to once again partner with the CHWHC, their services and professionalism to deliver the positive outcomes of this donation to our local women,” Tanya told NOTA.

“This donation was the result of the Pink Silks Trust’s Latitude 30 High Tea in 2023, and we again acknowledge the generosity of all that attended and donated to that event, especially Latitude 30 Restaurant and Bar.”

Coffs Harbour Women’s Health Centre has been dedicated to the betterment of women’s health care and wellbeing since it began operating in the 1980s.

This donation plays a pivotal role in ensuring the Centre can continue to provide essential healthcare services to all women of our community.

“The commitment of Pink Silks Trust to improve the health outcomes of women reflects a shared dedication to supporting women in our region,” Julie said.

“We are truly honoured to partner with Pink Silks Trust in our mission to promote vulva health and awareness, addressing an underdiagnosed and not often understood condition.”

By Andrea FERRARI